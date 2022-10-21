Bac Ninh province seeks stronger cooperation with Gumi city of RoK

The northern province of Bac Ninh and Gumi city of the Republic of Korea co-held a business forum in Bac Ninh city on October 20, aiming to intensify cooperation between the two localities as well as the two countries.



Standing Vice Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan welcomed the Gumi delegation to the province, and affirmed that the forum will open up opportunities for bilateral partnerships in investment, trade, tourism, health care, education, culture and communications.



Tuan highlighted that the RoK is the biggest foreign investor in Bac Ninh with about 14.25 billion USD in 951 projects, accounting for 62% of total foreign investment capital in the province. Projects of Korean investors such as Samsung, Intops, Hanwha, Techwin and Amkor have contributed importantly to social-economic development and social security in Bac Ninh, he said.



The official hoped for investment from Gumi into industries important in the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as information communication technology, digital technology, nano technology, biological technology and new materials. He pledged that Bac Ninh will create the best possible conditions for investors from Gumi.



The mayor of Gumi, Kim Jang-ho said among 44 Gumi companies investing in Vietnam, 20 are based in Bac Ninh, which showed the province’s investment attraction policy is effective.



He expressed a hope that the two sides will continue to boost joint work in all aspects.



At the forum, Bac Ninh introduced its industrial parks and investment incentives to companies from Gumi.



The Gumi business delegation also paid a courtesy visit to leaders of Bac Ninh province./.