Bac Ninh pledges support for JA Solar to resume photovoltaic cell technology project

A working session between Chairman of the Bac Ninh People’s Committee Pham Hoang Son and China’s JA Solar group on January 28. Photo: VNA

The northern province of Bac Ninh is ready to accompany and support enterprises, creating favourable conditions for their stable operations, investment expansion and sustainable development, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Hoang Son said at a working session with China’s JA Solar group on January 28.



Within its delegated authority, the province is committed to addressing business difficulties and obstacles in the fastest and most effective manner, for the shared development of both enterprises and the locality, Son said.



Regarding the resumption of the JA Solar PV Vietnam photovoltaic cell technology project, he called on the group to continue direct discussions with provincial departments and agencies to clarify specific investment-related issues. Based on these exchanges, the province will consider and direct resolution in line with its authority, ensuring compliance with legal regulations while maintaining effectiveness and efficiency.



JA Solar has been investing in Bac Ninh since 2016. To date, it has developed three projects in the Quang Chau and Viet Han industrial parks, namely the JA Solar Vietnam Co., Ltd.; the JA Solar PV Vietnam photovoltaic cell technology project; and a project producing silicon ingots, silicon wafers and high-efficiency photovoltaic cells. The three projects cover a total land area of nearly 50 hectares, and has combined investment of 967 million USD.



The photovoltaic cell technology project has been suspended since October 2024 due to the impact of the US tax policy applied to photovoltaic cell products.