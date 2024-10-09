Bac Ninh leads nation in FDI attraction in nine months

A worker at Vietnam YUTO Printing Packing Co., LTD in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh province continued topping the nation for foreign direct investment (FDI) influx with a total of over 4.2 billion USD during January-September on the back of its sound investment climate, modern infrastructure, and abundant labour force.

According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, foreign investors injected 1.56 billion USD in 339 projects in the industrial hub in the northern region, a year-on-year surge of 82.2% and 28.4%, respectively.

During the nine-month span, 147 FDI projects registered to adjust their investment capital with some 2.68 billion USD added.

In September alone, the locality granted investment licences to nine projects with registered capital totaling 57.8 million USD, including one realty project from Singapore worth 44.7 million USD.

To date, Bac Ninh is home to more than 2,400 valid FDI projects with a total value of 29.3 billion USD.

So far this year, local leaders had working sessions with many FDI firms, including Samsung Vietnam, Canon Vietnam, and Goertek Vina, to remove their bottlenecks while doing business there. They also receiving foreign diplomats and businesses from Azerbaijan, China, Germany, Japan, and China who came to seek investment and cooperation opportunities./.