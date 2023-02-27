Bac Ninh has three items recognised as national treasures

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha handed over to the northern province of Bac Ninh decisions to recognise three items of the locality as national treasures during the opening of the “Returning to the land of Quan ho (love duet) 2023” festival on February 25.



The items include a stone stele of Tinh Lu Pagoda, which was made in the Year of the Rat 1648. It is being kept at Tinh Lu Pagoda in Lang Ngam commune, Gia Binh district.

The second one is the statue of Quan The Am (Avalokiteśvara Bodhisattv) in Cung Kiem-Thuong Phuc Pagoda, dated back to the Year of the Snake 1449. The statue is currently worshiped at Cung Kiem-Thuong Phuc Pagoda in Nhan Hoa commune, Que Vo district.



The last one is a Dong Son Culture bronze jar, which was made 2,200-2,300 years ago (3rd-2nd centuries BC). It is being kept at Nam Hong Royal Museum in Tu Son city.



According to Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang, the “Returning to the land of Quan ho 2023,” with 30 special cultural, sport and tourism activities, aims to connect the quintessence and cultural identities of all regions across the country.



It draws the participation of many localities owning UNESCO-recognised heritages such as Phu Tho, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue, Dak Lak, Bac Lieu and Quang Nam.



The festival sees the performance of more than 1,000 artists.



Bac Ninh province has been famous for its rich and long-standing culture. It is home to 1,589 relic sites, of which 643 have been ranked, including four special national, 204 national, and 435 provincial relic sites. It also owns 14 objects and groups of objects recognised as national treasures.



Quan ho Bac Ninh folk songs were inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on September 30, 2009. Since then, Bac Ninh has made considerable efforts to realising its commitments to UNESCO to conserve and uphold the value of this art form, thus obtaining comprehensive results.



The songs are alternating response songs between male and female singers. Quan ho singing is common at rituals, festivals, competitions, and informal gatherings, where guests will perform a variety of verses for their hosts before singing farewell./.