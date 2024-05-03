Bac Ninh company exports first batch of veterinary medicine to Halal market

Visankan’s first shipment of veterinary medicine to a Halal market was sent on Thursday from the northern province of Bắc Ninh. Photo courtesy of Visakan Investment and Biotechnology Development Joint Stock Company

Visakan Investment and Biotechnology Development Joint Stock Company (Visakan) on May 2 held a ceremony in the northern province of Bac Ninh to mark its first shipment of veterinary medicine valued at over 200,000 USD to Indonesia - a Halal market.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Dong Tho Multi-Professional Industrial Cluster, Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang affirmed that the first shipment of veterinary medicine to the Halal market was an important event for the province in particular and Vietnam’s agriculture in general, proving the development of the domestic production of veterinary medicinal products to meet international standards.

The Halal market is considered one of the most demanding markets in the world with a series of strict standards.

Visakan General Director Tran Van Binh said that the exported products consisting of antibiotics and antiseptics are manufactured at NonBetalactam and Betalactam plants certified by the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with WHO-GMP/GLP/GSP certifications.

At the event, Visakan, PT. Ekasapta Wijayatangguh from Indonesia, and De Heus Indonesia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a collaborative programme for the production and supply chain linkage of veterinary drugs and disinfectants in Indonesia.

Under the agreement, Visakan will supply quality veterinary products, while PT. Ekasapta Wijayatangguh will manage importation and distribution, and De Heus Indonesia will prioritise using products provided within the collaborative supply chain.

Visakan, a member of Hung Nhon Group, has had more than 200 products circulated in the domestic market. It signed contracts to supply 23 product lines to 13 countries and territories in the world./.