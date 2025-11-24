Bac Ninh boosts direct exports of key, advantageous products

Litchi produced in Luc Ngan, Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)

The northern province of Bac Ninh will focus on implementing multiple measures to enhance the value of imports and exports in the locality by promoting the direct export of its key and high-potential products, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ngo Tan Phuong.

The official said that the province plans to encourage the transfer of modern production technologies to reduce costs, lower product prices and meet export demand; improve the quality and value of processed products; develop strong brands; increase formal exports; and gradually reduce informal trade.

Bac Ninh is pursuing sustainable export development, leveraging comparative advantages and shifting towards deeper, value-added growth. Emphasis is placed on efficiently using resources, protecting the ecological environment, and addressing social issues, said Phuong.

The province seeks to raise the proportion of processed and high value-added products with significant scientific, technological and innovation content, including green and circular economy products and environmentally-friendly goods. Priority is given to key export items, while limiting production and export of energy-intensive and polluting products.

The province continues to maintain growth in sectors with a strong export share, while promoting potential export groups. The development of imports and exports will be linked to building supply chains, connecting production, distribution and markets to ensure consistent scale and pricing.

Bac Ninh also intends to diversify export markets to avoid over-reliance on a single region, capitalising on opportunities offered by international trade agreements to expand exports to major markets, including the EU, Japan, the US, China, Russia, the Republic of Korea, ASEAN countries, Eastern and Northern Europe, India, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, aiming to build stable, long-term trade frameworks.

Additionally, the province has requested the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to regularly organise specialised training courses for staff handling Certificates of Origin (C/O), enhancing professional expertise, skills and evaluation capacity. This is expected to ensure compliance, prevent fraud and illegal goods transit across borders.

Bac Ninh is also focusing on resolving business challenges, supporting enterprise recovery and development, and accelerating key industrial, energy and trade projects to create new drivers for economic growth.

Alongside deeper international economic integration and strategic diplomatic engagement, the province aims to attract relocated investment from multinational corporations in key sectors, particularly those matching local needs.

Total import–export turnover in Bac Ninh in the first 10 months of 2025 was estimated at 149.86 billion USD, with a full-year projection of 182 billion USD. Exports are estimated at 77.39 billion USD, up 32.27% year-on-year, ranking first nationwide, with a full-year forecast of 94 billion USD. Major exports include computers, electronic products and components, phones and parts, plastics, machinery, tools, accessories, furniture, and iron and steel products.

Imports were estimated at 72.46 billion USD, up 38.6% year-on-year, ranking second among 34 provinces and cities, just after Ho Chi Minh City, with full-year estimates of 88 billion USD. Key imports include computers, electronic products and components, machinery, equipment, tools, textiles and leather raw materials, footwear, fabrics, plastics, and metals.

For 2026, Bac Ninh targets export earnings of 105.7 billion USD and import turnover of 98.9 billion USD./.