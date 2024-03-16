Making news
Bac Lieu increases local fishermen's awareness of IUU fishing
This is among the solutions taken by the province to combat IUU fishing, the official said, noting that many intensive inspections and supervisions have been held by the locality.
According to the Chairman, the People’s Committee has proposed ministries and centrally-run agencies enhance coordination in this regard, and directed competent forces to maintain operations in waters, particularly adjacent areas to quickly handle violating fishing boats and help fishermen feel secure.
The province is home to 1,018 registered fishing vessels, including 451 measuring 15m and above in length, he said, noting that no signs of illegal fishing in foreign waters by the vessels have been found so far.
Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Luu Hoang Ly, however, pointed to challenges such as the shortage of surveillance forces, inspections and supervisions yet to meet requirements, and the frequency of fishing vessels losing contacts at sea.
Given this, the province will step up the inspection work and deal with vessels without licensing and registration, strictly handle violations of fishing regulations, and enhance coordination with other coastal localities and competent law enforcement forces at sea, he said./.