Bac Lieu boasts advantages to develop sustainably, sustainably: PM

With its potential, advantages and opportunities, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu would promote green, rapid, sustainable socio-economic development, especially high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, trade, services and tourism, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with local leaders on December 4.



The PM lauded the province for its efforts and achievements in different spheres, and pointed to limitations in the locality such as high inflation and low public investment disbursement, along with problems regarding foreign direct investment (FDI), health care and education infrastructure, competitiveness index, and personnel quality.



To grow green, rapidly and sustainably, Bac Lieu should maximise its internal resources, step up infrastructure development, push ahead with decentralisation, and pay more attention to the planning work, he said.



The leader suggested the locality utilise its strengths to boost high-tech agriculture, tourism and services.



In agriculture, more attention should be paid to rice and shrimp, the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, he said.



For industry, Chinh asked the province to continue developing renewable energy, turning itself into a national centre of clean energy, and enhance the processing sector associated with key agricultural products.



He also stressed the need to improve the quality of and diversify tourism products, and utilise its traditional culture and history to boost tourism.



At the working session, the PM noted that the Government has established working groups to deal with emerging issues relating to the credit, real estate, and corporate bond markets, and asked Bac Lieu to coordinate with the working groups when necessary.



He urged the locality to ensure social welfare, especially during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, and speed up public investment disbursement and the implementation of national target programmes and another on socio-economic recovery and development.



According a report of the provincial Party Committee, Bac Lieu expects to fulfil 15 out of 20 socio-economic targets set for this year. Its GRDP is hoped to grow 9.6%, and its State budget collection is estimated at over 4.1 trillion VND (168.27 million USD), surpassing the estimate by 25.7 percent and up 10.7% year-on-year./.