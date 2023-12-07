Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week in 2023 took place from November 17 to 19 with a diverse range of activities suitable for various age groups and demographics. It aimed to create opportunities for both locals and tourists to immerse themselves in a colorful cultural tourism space filled with many fascinating experiences. Vung Tau is a diverse tourisism city known for its scenery , favorable geographical location, and temperate climate year-round. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

With the theme "LET’S GO!!! Ba Ria - Vung Tau", this event was comprised of nine series of activities primarily focused on two key tourist areas in the province Bai Sau (Back Beach), Vung Tau (at the Green Coral Tourism Area) and Ho Tram - Xuyen Moc. Tourism week aimed to introduce, promote, and stimulate tourism, attracting domestic and international visitors, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the province.

The main highlight was the opening ceremony of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week 2023 held at Cot Co Park, Back Beach and Vung Tau , in the evening of November 17. The event featured a drone show, DJ performances, and appearances by several famous singers, creating an impressive spectacle that attracted tourists and local residents to enjoy .

In her opening speech, Deputy Director of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Tourism, Tran Thi Thu Hien , highlighted the continuous growth of Vietnam's tourism industry. She emphasized that Ba Ria-Vung Tau's tourism sector is increasingly asserting and maintaining its position as one of the most dynamic and innovative destinations. With geographical advantages, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, historically known for its early establishment and development in the tourism sector, resides within a key economic region in the South. It stands as a renowned resort hub, attracting both domestic and international tourists due to its inherent charm and appeal.

Back Beach always draws numerous visitors. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

To align with the emerging trends, besides encouraging investment in developing high-quality tourism products and enhancing visitor experiences, organizing events to create positive impressions for tourists is one of the key objectives that the Ba Ria-Vung Tau tourism sector is focused on. The current Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week serves as an opportunity for the tourism industry to showcase the province's diverse and rich tourism products to visitors. This event holds the promise of becoming an annual affair, evolving into a distinctive cultural tourism product that embodies the unique characteristics and brand of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

From 5pm on November 17, the festival atmosphere overflowed onto Back Beach. Kites gracefully soared in the sky while the beach buzzed with activity. Visitors reveled in the vibrant ambiance, indulging in the delicious culinary offerings from Ba Ria-Vung Tau as well as specialties from various regions across the country at the food stalls.

The area showcasing the one commune, one product (OCOP) specialties also attracted a throng of visitors, eager to explore and shop for unique local products. The scene painted a lively picture, with people engaging in culinary delights and exploring the diverse array of local offerings available for purchase.

The area showcasing the OCOP specialties of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and regional cuisine gathered at the Green Coral Tourism Area - Back Beach served as a focal point attracting tourists. Despite the intense midday sun and occasional showers during the three-day Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week, the evenings brought refreshing and pleasant weather, conducive for both locals and tourists to shop and dine comfortably.

The cooler and more agreeable temperatures in the evenings provided an advantageous setting for people to engage in shopping and dining experiences, creating an enjoyable environment for visitors during the event.

Nguyen Sy Giap, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, shared his experiences during the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week 2023, "My son and I have visited Ba Ria-Vung Tau several times, but this time coincided with Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week 2023. We've explored many stalls and tasted delicious food here. The atmosphere is incredibly lively and vibrant, especially with the kite flying performances for tourists on the beach. This is the first time I've experienced such a cheerful atmosphere during the off-peak tourist season."

The representative from the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Tourism stated that immediately upon the commencement of tourism week, the average room occupancy rate in coastal accommodations surged to over 70%, predominantly concentrated on the nights of November 17 and 18. Several hotels situated in the central areas of Back Beach (Vung Tau ) and Ho Tram (Xuyen Moc District) hosting the festival even reached over 90% occupancy during this period.