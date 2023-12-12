Ba Ria - Vung Tau further develops its tourism

Vung Tau is a city that boasts diverse landscapes, benefits from a favorable geographical location, and enjoys a mild climate throughout the year.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau province is renowned for its more than 300 kilometers of coastline, featuring tranquil sandy beaches, clear waters, and a mild climate. It has earned a reputation as a top tourist destination in the southern region.

Exploring Ba Rịa - Vung Tau offers a serene and calming experience with its expansive, open roads. Below, the vast blue sea stretches out, while above, you'll find both towering mountains and smaller peaks, alongside tranquil temples. These elements converge to craft a charming Vung Tau - a province not just known for its peaceful ambiance but also renowned for its plethora of famous landmarks and picturesque vistas.



Just a 3-hour drive from the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria - Vung Tau is among the beloved destinations for travelers in the southern region. Jutting out from the mainland like a strip of land, this place offers views of the East Sea from sunrise to sunset. Beyond its natural landscapes, Vung Tau also holds a rich cultural and historical heritage.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau falls within a tropical monsoon climate region, distinctly divided into two seasons, the rainy season spans from May to October, accompanied by the southwest monsoons. The dry season runs from November to April of the following year, accompanied by the northeast monsoon. The average annual temperature hovers around 27°C, with the lowest month averaging approximately 24.8°C and the highest month around 28.6°C.

According to the Most Loved Ranking for the second quarter of 2023 released in mid-July, Ba Ria - Vung Tau has surpassed other renowned destinations such as Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Lat to claim the top spot on the list of the most beloved domestic tourist destinations among Vietnamese travelers.

In recent years, the imprint of Ba Ria - Vung Tau's tourism industry has become more prominent as both international and domestic travelers choose to visit Vung Tau for extended vacations or to organize an increasing number of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) events that combine leisure and entertainment.

The Con Dao island district comprises 16 large and small islands belonging to the province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, situated in the southern region of the East Sea in Vietnam.

According to the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Department of Tourism in just seven months of this year, this destination attracted a total of 8,544,447 visitors, comprising 136,613 international tourists and 8,407,834 domestic tourists, generating tourism revenue of over 8.8 trillion dong (37 million US dollars).

The province is placing significant emphasis on developing a wide range of tourism offerings, particularly highlighting eco-tourism and upscale beach resorts. This focus is integral to the province's long-term goal of establishing "tourism and urban areas" as a fundamental pillar of the local economy by 2030, aligning with its established strategic plan.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau's tourism strategy is centered on captivating visitors not just with its natural beauty but also by curating and emphasizing regularly scheduled tourism activities that promise distinctive and unforgettable experiences.