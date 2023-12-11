Ba Ria- Vung Tau Develops High-Quality Tourism

For a long time, it has been regarded as the tourism hub of the southern region. To propel a significant breakthrough in the tourism sector, the province is actively concentrating on investing in high-quality tourism.

Situated in the key economic region in the south, at the gateway to the East Sea in the southeastern part of the country, Ba Ria - Vung Tau is strategically connected to Ho Chi Minh City and other localities through road, air, and water routes. The province, with its extensive and pristine coastline, holds immense potential, providing a favorable advantage for tourism development.





Ba Ria - Vung Tau features extensive beaches with fine, white sand and clear, turquoise waters, making it an ideal resort destination. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Apart from its rich historical sites, cultural heritage, and distinctive festivals, Ba Ria - Vung Tau is blessed by nature with approximately 306 km of coastline, including around 156km suitable for beach activities. The province boasts the Dinh and Minh Dam mountain systems that can be used for tourism, as well as the Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu pristine forest with diverse flora and fauna, along with natural hot mineral springs. Con Dao District, with its 16 small islands, converges with abundant natural potential, particularly for high-quality tourism.





Fully equipped villa apartments at Melia Ho Tram Beach Resort. Photo: Files

According to Dr. Su Ngoc Khuong, a member of the Council of Science at the Institute of Computer Science and Applied Economics, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province possesses all the strengths necessary for a breakthrough in tourism, especially in the realm of high-end tourism. Presently, the coastal city of Vung Tau is evolving into a preferred destination for young families, both domestic and international, seeking a second home in a place with a pristine natural environment conducive to good health. Consequently, luxury real estate projects in the area are attracting a considerable number of investors.





Infinity pool at Melia Ho Tram Beach Resort. Photo: Files

From a managerial perspective, Trinh Hang, Director of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Department of Tourism, emphasized the role of tourism as an advantage for driving local socio-economic development. Consequently, the Provincial Party Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has issued a resolution on the development of high-quality tourism with objectives such as enhancing the tourism infrastructure, elevating the quality of tourism products and services in a modern and distinctive direction, ensuring a safe, civilized, and friendly tourism environment. The province is drawing in numerous investors for luxury tourism, featuring a network of 5-star international standard restaurants and hotels like The Grand Ho Tram Resort & Casino, Sanctuary Ho Tram, Six Senses Con Dao, and Marina Bay Vung Tau.



Untouched beauty at Con Dao. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

To diversify and enhance the quality of tourism products and services, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province is proactively implementing strategies to attract investors with class, capacity, and experience to invest in major tourism projects at various locations, such as Nui Dinh Tourist Area (Phu My), Safari wild animal park (Xuyen Moc district), Paradise Area, Atlantis project, Nghinh Phong Cape Area, Front Beach Area, Bau Trung Area (Vung Tau), coastal tourism routes Vung Tau - Long Hai - Phuoc Hai - Xuyen Moc, and Con Dao National Tourism Area (Con Dao District).

