Ba Ria-Vung Tau determined to end IUU fishing
At the meeting, Pham Thi Na, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said Ba Ria-Vung Tau has implemented an action plan to combat IUU fishing and prepared to work with the EC delegation.
As per the plan, by May, the department and other relevant agencies and sectors have to review and count the entire number of fishing vessels in the province, and complete the registration and marking of and granting of licences for these boats. The installation of monitoring equipment on local fishing vessels in line with the regulations must also be completed, while the traceability of aquatic product exports to the EU market and others must be ensured. Also by that time, the province is expected to put an end to local vessels’ illegally fishing in foreign waters.
The plan includes long-term solutions that cover the performance of approved planning schemes and projects on sustainable maritime development; and proper investment in the conservation and restoration of marine ecosystems and restructuring of the fishery industry.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, requested the immediate implementation of tasks in the plan.
Such efforts require the engagement of the entire political system and are considered an important political task to have the EC's “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed at the earliest time, the official affirmed./.