Ba Na Hills welcomes Tet with three-day pass, million tulips in bloom

Sun World Ba Na Hills. Photo: VNP's Files

Allowing visitors to travel up and down the mountain freely for three consecutive days, the pass transforms a traditionally one-day excursion into a relaxed, extended spring getaway tailored to the pace of every family.



For the Year of the Horse, Sun World Ba Na Hills continues to attract families with this upgraded cable car policy. Starting January 1, each cable car ticket is valid for three consecutive days. This breakthrough initiative grants guests unlimited cable car rides within 72 hours from first use, offering unprecedented flexibility in planning their holiday.



Under the new policy, Da Nang residents enjoy special rates of 650,000 VND for adults and 550,000 VND for children and seniors. Visitors from other provinces can access the same 72-hour privilege at 1,000,000 VND for adults and 800,000 VND for children and seniors.



The extended validity allows Ba Na Hills to be experienced as a destination worth revisiting within a single holiday. Families may spend the first day exploring and becoming familiar with the mountaintop setting, dedicate the second day to entertainment, shows, and dining, and use additional time to capture meaningful family moments amid the spring atmosphere. This approach ensures a more comfortable rhythm, aligning naturally with the leisurely spirit of the Tet holiday.



This year, spring at Ba Na is ushered in by the Tulip Festival, lasting for two months. From early February, one million tulips bloom simultaneously across key areas of the mountaintop. The flowers are not limited to central squares but extend along walkways connecting the French Village, Moon Castle, Eclipse Square, and the wider resort complex, creating a continuous and emotionally engaging visual flow. Layers of red, yellow, orange, and purple evoke the iconic tulip fields of the Netherlands. In the cool mountain air, families may feel as though they are strolling through a European spring while remaining in Vietnam.



Alongside the floral spectacle, a vibrant lineup of outdoor performances runs throughout the festival season, recreating the joyful atmosphere of traditional spring festivities. From the romantic tones of Love in the Sky to the Roman inspired choreography and powerful malambo drums of Solar Warrior, to live saxophone melodies at the Land of Wonders and circus performances inside Moon Castle, each time slot offers distinctive highlights for visitors to choose from.



Notably, the cabaret show After Glow increases to three performances daily during Tet, enabling visitors to schedule attendance without compressing experiences into a single evening. The multi day ticket structure allows families to revisit favourite activities and embrace the festival atmosphere according to their own rhythm.



Beyond the European inspired spring scenery, traditional Vietnamese Tet culture is reimagined at the Lion and Dragon Dance Art Zone, featuring lion dances, ceremonial processions, and traditional mask painting activities. These experiences create a meaningful intersection between modern festival energy and familiar Tet traditions, particularly suited to multi generational families.



During the Tet peak season, the multi day cable car policy emerges as a defining factor in ensuring a more relaxed holiday experience at Sun World Ba Na Hills. With time no longer a constraint, visitors can fully appreciate the scenery, performances, and festive atmosphere while preserving treasured family moments at the start of the new year./.