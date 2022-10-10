Making news
Autumn festival in Hue wraps up with art programme
The programme, which wrapped up the Autumn Festival which was part of the Hue Festival 2022, featured autumn songs by well-known musicians like Trinh Cong Son, Van Cao, Ngo Thuy Mien and Pham Trong Cau, among others.
For the first time, the Hue Festival 2022 has been organised throughout the year with a series of attractive activities and events spread over four seasons.
The spring festival, from January to March, included the re-enactment of New Year rituals and a culinary event.
The summer festival took place from April to June with art performances, Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) shows, and a street carnival.
The autumn festival, from July to September, featured ancient villages, a boat racing in the Huong (Perfume) River, a lantern festival, and a kylin dancing festival, among other activities.
The winter festival, from October to December, will include a music festival and a countdown event on New Year’s Eve.
Debuted in 2000, the Hue Festival is held every two years, spotlighting the finest cultural values of the former imperial city of Hue./.