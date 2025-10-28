Autumn Fair 2025 expected to welcome half a million visitors daily

Conical hats from Chuong village are showcased at the “Hanoi Autumn Essence” space of the Autumn Fair 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Autumn Fair 2025, open to the public at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh commune until November 4, is expected to become the season's largest cultural and trade event.

The fair features about 3,000 booths covering over 130,000 sq.m and is projected to welcome around 500,000 visitors each day.

With the theme “Connecting people with production and business,” the fair serves not only as a venue to showcase high-quality Vietnamese goods but also as a cultural, culinary, and artistic exchange space representing 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

As a national-level cultural and economic event, the fair aims to boost domestic consumption, promote the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign, and strengthen trade, investment, and international integration.

One highlight is the “Hanoi Autumn Essence” zone, organised by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade. Spanning over 17,000 sq.m, it gathers dozens of artisans from traditional craft villages who perform live demonstrations such as 'to he' figurines and Bat Trang pottery making, horn handicraft production, and traditional gold leaf art, drawing large crowds of both locals and international visitors.

Beyond retail visitors, the fair also serves as a major networking opportunity for businesses. Le Ngoc Anh, Director of Le Gia Food and Service Trading Co. Ltd. from Thanh Hoa province, introduced his company’s five-star OCOP fish sauce and looked forward to finding new export partners. Similarly, Nguyen Thi Hanh, Director of SH Trading Co. Ltd., hoped the large crowds will help popularise Hue’s ao dai and Vietnamese handicrafts.

Experts noted that Autumn Fair 2025 not only provides a vibrant space for shopping and experience but also acts as a launchpad for Vietnamese products to reach global markets, with integrated trade promotion, digital transformation, and supply-demand connectivity activities supporting enterprises, cooperatives, and artisans nationwide./.