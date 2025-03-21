Automatic immigration gates officially put into operation at Da Nang airport

The Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) on March 20 officially handed over the automatic immigration gate system (Autogate) to the Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

The system is now put into operation at Da Nang International Airport, optimising the immigration process as well as enhancing security and safety.

AHT Deputy Director General Do Trong Hau said that the official operation of the Autogate marks a significant milestone in modernising entry/exit management process at the airport, improving service quality, and optimising the airport operation.

Automatic immigration gates at the Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

At the Autogate system hand-over ceremony at Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thi Minh Loan, Head of the Logistics Office of the Immigration Department, said that that since August 2023, the department has been piloting the operation of four control gates and two registration counters at the Da Nang International Airport.

After a period of adjustments and upgrades, the system of automated immigration arrival gates is now officially operational, helping to ease the workload for immigration officers, simplify procedures for passengers and enhance security through advanced biometric recognition technology.

In 2024, the AHT collaborated with FPT Software to implement various advanced technologies, including self-check-in kiosks, automated boarding gates, an AI-powered security analytics system and multi-lingual operating screens.

With these convenience advancements, the Da Nang International Airport has become the first airport in Vietnam to achieve a fully automated process from check-in and baggage drop to immigration procedures and boarding gates./.