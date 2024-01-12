Authorities visit, present gifts to Hoang Sa witnesses

Chairman of the district People’s Committee Vo Ngoc Dong presents a witness with copied documents about Hoang Sa. (Photo: VNA)



This is an annual activity of the local administration that aims to affirm Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa.



The delegation visited Truong Van Quang, who used to serve as a technical serviceman on battleship HQ.400, in Hoa Hai ward of Ngu Hanh Son district.



Quang said that between 1959 and 1973, he worked on the HQ.400 and went to Hoang Sa more than 10 times to deliver supplies to a platoon and the meteorological staff there.



Local officials also visited Pham So in Binh Hien ward of Hai Chau district. In 1957, So was in Hoang Sa for about four months to build a lake for storing rain and fresh water for the meteorological centre and soldiers stationed on the islands.



The same day, the delegation offered incense to another man who used to perform duties on Hoang Sa.



Presenting the witnesses and their families with copied documents about Hoang Sa, Chairman of the district People’s Committee Vo Ngoc Dong said the documents include precious writings, images, and other materials showing Vietnamese people’s determination on national defence and the country’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa.



On this occasion, the People’s Committee delegation also visited some other witnesses and families of some witnesses who have passed away in Da Nang and the neighbouring provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien - Hue./.





