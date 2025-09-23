Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Australian tourist refunded after being overcharged on Hanoi cyclo ride

Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Ward Police identified and disciplined two cyclo drivers who demanded over 1 million dong for a short sightseeing trip, ordering them to apologize and refund the tourist in full.
  Cycle rickshaw is quite popular means of transport among tourists to tour Hanoi's Old Quarter. Illustrative photo. Photo: VNA  

Police in Hoan Kiem Ward, Hanoi have taken swift action against two cyclo drivers who overcharged a foreign tourist for a short trip around the city’s Old Quarter.

Authorities said that at around 4pm on Monday, Australian national Phillip Damien reported being charged 1.2 million dong (around 46 US dollars) by two cycle rickshaw drivers for a sightseeing ride in the capital's historic centre.

A police task force quickly identified the drivers as N.V.B., 51, from the northern province of Hung Yen, and N.V.H., 39, from Hanoi’s An Khanh Commune.

At the police station, both men apologized and returned the full amount to Damien./.

 

 

VNA/VNP

See more

Vietnam–Germany: 50 years of substantive cooperation

Vietnam–Germany: 50 years of substantive cooperation

Germany is Vietnam’s top trading partner in the EU, its 12th largest globally, and the fourth-largest European investor in the country. Two-way trade grew sharply from 5.6 billion USD in 2011 to 11.1 billion USD in 2024. German businesses are increasingly attracted to Vietnam’s investment environment as part of efforts to diversify supply chains and reduce overdependence on single markets.
Read more

Top