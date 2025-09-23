Australian tourist refunded after being overcharged on Hanoi cyclo ride

Cycle rickshaw is quite popular means of transport among tourists to tour Hanoi's Old Quarter. Illustrative photo. Photo: VNA

Police in Hoan Kiem Ward, Hanoi have taken swift action against two cyclo drivers who overcharged a foreign tourist for a short trip around the city’s Old Quarter.

Authorities said that at around 4pm on Monday, Australian national Phillip Damien reported being charged 1.2 million dong (around 46 US dollars) by two cycle rickshaw drivers for a sightseeing ride in the capital's historic centre.

A police task force quickly identified the drivers as N.V.B., 51, from the northern province of Hung Yen, and N.V.H., 39, from Hanoi’s An Khanh Commune.

At the police station, both men apologized and returned the full amount to Damien./.