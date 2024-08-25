Australian Senate President visits Trang An ecotourism site in Ninh Binh

President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines (with scraft) and National Assembly Deputy Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh visit the Trang An ecotourism site in Ninh Binh province. Photo: VNA

President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and her entourage made a tour of the Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An landscape complex, in Ninh Binh province, approximately 100km south of Hanoi, on August 25 as part of her ongoing official visit to Vietnam.



Deputy Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh expressed her joy to welcome Senator Lines, hoping the trip to Trang An will leave an deep impression on the Senator and her entourage.



Senator Lines said the tour of Trang An is a highlight of her visit to Vietnam this time, while highly appreciating Australian agencies’ coordination with Ninh Binh province in improving the locality’s Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).



While visiting the site by boat, the Senator hailed the natural beauty of Trang An with majestic mountain system, and friendly hospitable locals. She spoke highly of the way Ninh Binh develops tourism, attracting a lot of tourists, especially those from Australia. She expressed her hope for more Australians to travel to Ninh Binh in the near future.



The Trang An Landscape Complex was recognised as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in 2014. The site spans 12,252 ha in 20 communes and wards in five districts and cities of Ninh Binh, comprising the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, the Trang An-Tam Coc-Bich Dong Scenic Landscape, and the Hoa Lu Special-Use Forest./.