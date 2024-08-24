Australian Senate President arrives in Hanoi

President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines arrived in Hanoi at noon of August 24, starting her official visit to Vietnam that will last to August 30, at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



Her first official visit to Vietnam in her position as the President of the Australian Senate is taking place in the context that the Vietnam – Australia comprehensive strategic partnership is developing in a fine way.



It holds an important significance, marking the journey of more than 50 years after the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, helping make the relations between the two legislative bodies more profound and substantive, turning them into an important pillar in the Vietnam – Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, and meeting the practical interests and desires of the two peoples, for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world at large./.