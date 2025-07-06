Australian photojournalist captures chanting journey throughout Vietnam

Ha Long Bay has left a profound mark on Ronan O'Connell. Photo: Ronan O'Connell

Australian journalist and photographer Ronan O’Connell captured stunning beauty and cuisine of Vietnam in an article published by The Daily Telegraph on July 3.



He expressed his impression on the renowned destinations in the country, which, he considered "Asia’s best travel destination."



Having visited Vietnam 19 times over the past 18 years, O’Connell said he has been lured by the country’s diverse charm, lively atmosphere, and hospitality.



One moment that left a lasting impression on him was witnessing hundreds of Vietnamese high-school students in elegant Ao dai posing for graduation photos by Hoan Kiem Lake at sunset. The radiant smiles and youthful energy of the students added to the vibrant ambiance of Hanoi, the city that O’Connell’s brother, who often travels with him, describes as “an uncommonly upbeat city.”



According to O’Connell, Vietnam is on course to become Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy and recorded an extraordinary 40% increase in tourist arrivals last year. He said he could feel the optimism as he wandered its tourist-soaked cities, chatting to taxi drivers, hotel staff, restaurant servers, and students trying to sharpen their English skills.



However, such positive vibes alone could not make a destination desirable. He stated that Vietnam possesses incredible values - elite hospitality, reliable safety, varied landscapes, tremendous historical sites, and world-class cuisine.



Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its thousands of limestone islets rise out of the glassy, emerald-hued waters of the East Sea, 130km east of Hanoi, left a profound mark on O’Connell. He recalled unforgettable sunrises and sunsets amidst the bay’s beauty.



Beyond Ha Long, O'Connell discovered the tropical paradise of Phu Quoc, dubbed the "Pearl of the Far East”, with a coastline of serene beaches like Khem, Ong Lang, and Bai Sao, and affordable luxury resorts, and impressive theme parks.



Ho Chi Minh City earned recognition as a "food heaven" in O'Connell's assessment, featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes including banh xeo, fresh spring rolls, banh mi, and the iconic pho.



While HCM City represents Vietnam’s modern future, Hanoi embodies its glorious past. Hanoi has Vietnam’s best array of historic wonders, including the giant Temple of Literature, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and the charming maze of the Old Quarter.



He strongly recommended visitors should not miss a side trip to Sapa, a majestic mountainside town with distinctive ethnic minority culture. Besides, highlighted Da Nang as Vietnam’s best family travel destination that seamlessly blends natural beauty with modern convenience.



“No other large Vietnamese city offers such a close connection to nature. Tourists can swim at their resort’s private beach, then drive just 10 minutes into its lively downtown to get a massage, scour fascinating Con market, gorge on fresh seafood at a rooftop restaurant, and sip local specialty coconut coffee at a cute café,” he said.



O'Connell reserved special acclaim for Hoi An, the UNESCO-recognised ancient riverside town with over 1000 historic, timber-frame buildings blending Asian and European architecture.



“By day the Old Town is dazzling, as sunlight drenches its every colour, mural, statue, stonework and wood carving. After dark, it becomes even more memorable due to the rainbow-hued light emitted from thousands of colourful traditional paper lanterns strung above its streets”./.