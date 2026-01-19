Australian partners, OVs voice strong support for 14th National Party Congress

President of the Australia–Vietnam Friendship Society Kim Sampson (L). Photo: VNA

The Communist Party of Australia (CPA), representatives of associations in Australia and Solomon Islands, along with Party members of Vietnamese Party cells in Australia, have conveyed their confidence and high expectations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi from January 19-25.

In a congratulatory message sent to the CPV, the CPA described the Congress as a momentous event for the Vietnamese Party, State and people to chart the country’s socialist development path in a new era. Among its key tasks, the Congress will review 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), 35 years of following the Platform on National Construction, and five years of carrying out the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution.



The 14th Party Congress is poised to outline socio-economic development directions and tasks for the 2026–2030 period, while establishing long-term goals, strategic orientations, and a national vision extending to 2045, the message noted.

The CPA further recognised the CPV's historic role in the struggle for national liberation, underscoring its enduring role in guiding the Vietnamese people through revolutionary transition toward socialism.

Meanwhile, President of the Australia–Vietnam Friendship Society Kim Sampson extended warm congratulations to the Congress, expressing his delight at Vietnam’s remarkable strides in recent years.

He said the AVFS members take pride in their strong connection with Vietnam. Having witnessed the country’s achievements over the past five years, he said he looks forward to its continued growth in the years ahead.

Over four decades of Doi Moi and 35 years of national development, Vietnam has become a “beacon” within the ASEAN community, a development truly worth celebrating, he said, wishing that the CPV and Vietnamese people would continue their strength, prosperity and a peaceful, stable future.

For its part, the Vietnamese Association in the Solomon Islands (SIVA) voiced confidence in the Party’s leadership, expressing its belief that the 14th Congress will succeed in setting sound strategic directions for Vietnam's rapid and sustainable development in the new phase.

SIVA President Vo Viet Cuong pledged that the association would remain united, comply with local laws, preserve Vietnamese cultural identity, and actively foster friendship between Vietnam and the Solomon Islands, while maintaining close links with the homeland.

Party officials and members of Vietnamese Party cells in Australia were optimistic that the CPV would continue to introduce strategic, breakthrough policies to propel the country toward greater progress and modernisation. With priorities set for the 2026–2030 period, they expressed their hope that Vietnam would soon achieve its ambition of becoming a prosperous, innovation-driven digital nation powered by sci-tech and creativity, while elevating its global standing.

They committed to contributing youth, expertise, and innovation to Vietnam's national digital transformation, toward building a more prosperous, democratic, equitable, and civilised society.