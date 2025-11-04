Making news
Australian MPs highly value growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam
Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon on November 3 highly appreciated the fine and strongly growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and Vietnam, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.
Claydon, who is Chairperson of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the 48th Federal Parliament for the 2025-2028 tenure, made the assessment while attending a gathering, hosted by Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Hung Tam, for core members and founders of the group.
Claydon stated that she will continue to compile a list of new members who are interested in Vietnam and bilateral cooperation. She also emphasised that she is personally ready to welcome high-level Vietnamese delegations to Australia and plans to visit Vietnam together with other members of the group.
The Deputy Speaker expressed her interest in Vietnam’s socio-economic development, including the ongoing efforts to reorganise and streamline the country’s state administrative apparatus.
Tam, for his part, thanked Claydon for enthusiastically continuing to serve as Chairperson of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group. He expressed his hope that the group will quickly grow, recruit new members, and become one of the largest friendship parliamentarians’ groups in the Australian Parliament, thus making a positive contribution to the friendship and cooperation between the two parliaments and between the two countries.
Also highly evaluating the Australia-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, participating Members of Parliament noted that there is still significant potential for cooperation and expressed their readiness to contribute to promoting the friendship and cooperation between Australia and Vietnam in general, as well as collaboration between the two parliaments in particular./.