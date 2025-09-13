Australian Governor-General meets Vietnamese peacekeepers in HCM City

Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn meets with Vietnamese peacekeepers on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn met Vietnamese peacekeepers and staff at Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12, as part of her state visit to Vietnam.



She was joined by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.



Speaking to Vietnamese peacekeepers bound for the United Nations mission in South Sudan, Mostyn highlighted the robust 14-year partnership between Australia and Vietnam in peacekeeping, noting that ties with Military Hospital 175, which began in 2014, have since deepened, with the 2024 elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership setting the stage for broader defence cooperation.



Vietnamese peacekeepers’ contributions in South Sudan and other UN missions hold special significance, she said, underscoring their role in advancing global peace and security. Their success also reflects the high standards of the Vietnam People’s Army in international missions.



Australia, she said, is proud to continue supporting those efforts.



According to her, Australia delivered supplies to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations to aid training and mission readiness last month. Within the next 10 days, Australia will further assist by offering airlift support to transport Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 to the UN mission in South Sudan.



Maj. Gen. Tran Quoc Viet, Director of Military Hospital 175, expressed gratitude for Australia’s practical support, particularly in medical cooperation, equipment supply, and logistics for deploying Level-2 field hospitals to South Sudan.



The hospital pledges to continue active cooperation with Australia in professional and English language training, military medicine, and peacekeeping, he said, adding that Vietnam – Australia defence and military medicine collaboration will further grow and contribute to regional peace, stability and public health.



Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn, her spouse, and Deputy Minister Thang plant commemorative trees at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

Later, the Australian leader, her spouse, and Deputy Minister Thang planted commemorative trees at the hospital.



On the same day, Mostyn held talks with Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, and met with students at RMIT Vietnam’s Saigon South campus./.