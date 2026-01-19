Australian expert shows expectations on Vietnamese Party’s groundbreaking decisions

Professor Carl Thayer from the Australian Defence Force Academy, University of New South Wales. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will make groundbreaking decisions to realise the aspiration of a strong and prosperous Vietnam by 2045, according to Professor Carl Thayer from the Australian Defence Force Academy, University of New South Wales.



Assessing the significance of the congress, which is taking place in Hanoi from January 19 to 25, Professor Thayer noted that the CPV’s congresses, usually held every five years, are always of great importance. The 14th congress takes place in a context in which Vietnam recognises the need to adjust its “Doi moi” economic development model. Accordingly, one of the key tasks of the coming period is the use of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as the main driving forces for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.



He expressed his hope that Vietnam will achieve breakthroughs in human resources development, energy, digital transformation, and green energy, with outstanding results.



The professor also assessed that Vietnam has in place strategies, goals, and specific milestones. At the current stage, Vietnam clearly recognises the need to adjust its development model, gradually shifting labour away from traditional agriculture and labour-intensive industries in order to retrain the workforce and encourage the younger generation to engage in new fields such as high-tech agriculture, smart manufacturing, and automation, moving toward the era of science and technology./.