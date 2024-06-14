Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute helps bolster bilateral cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (second from right) and co-founder of the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute Layton Pike (second from left) posing for a photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam on June 13 received Layton Pike, co-founder of the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI), during which he expressed his hope that it will have important policy contributions to boost the two countries’ cooperation.



Speaking about the process of expanding over 30 relationship networks in Australia, Pike said that the institute's partners are all interested in supporting Australia-Vietnam relations.



He affirmed that it will soon organise a workshop in the fourth quarter of this year and expects the participation from the Vietnamese side to discuss potential cooperation opportunities between the two countries.



Appreciating the AVPI’s establishment of its Advisory Board as well as its operation plan for this year, the Vietnamese diplomat proposed the institute soon carry out new initiatives and expand its partner networks so as to promote the bilateral relations.



The two sides also exchanged views on activities of the Vietnamese community in Australia and the institute’s role in enhancing mutual perception and understanding.



The AVPI, Australia’s first policy institute focused on its relationship with Vietnam, enables and facilitates discussions on strategic and economic issues in the Australia-Vietnam bilateral relationship. Through disseminating the latest research and sharing insights from people with on-the-ground experience, it helps advance a cooperative and secure environment for business and investment./.