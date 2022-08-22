Making news
August Revolution, National Day marked in Japan
In his remarks, Ambassador Vu Hong Nam emphasised the significance of the historical events, and reviewed achievements Vietnam has recorded in national construction and development over the past 77 years.
Regarding the relations between Vietnam and Japan, the diplomat said since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 1973, the relationship has developed constantly and is now at its best ever.
More than 430,000 Vietnamese are living and working in Japan, forming the second biggest foreign community in Japan, after China, Nam noted, calling on them to contribute more to the national construction and development, as well as the relations between the two countries.
On this occasion, the ambassador presented certificates of merit to six collectives and 32 individuals in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese community in Japan./.