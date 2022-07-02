Attractive Hue Street Food Festival

The Thua Thien - Hue Tourism Association, in collaboration with the provincial Department of Tourism and Hue Festival Centre held a food festival named “100 dishes of Hue street food 2022” on the evening of June 26 at the pedestrian street along Huong River.

As an activity within the framework of Hue Festival Week 2022, the food festival features 35 stalls with 100 delicious dishes of the ancient capital.

The chefs of restaurants and hotels in the city have elaborately prepared the dishes and presented them in an artistic way, creating a rich culinary space attracting visitors. At the same time, this activity is also the honor and promotion of the unique culinary and cultural values of Thua Thien-Hue.

After the festival, the Thua Thien - Hue Tourism Association and related agencies will study and build a project on street food area at night to honor the cultural and culinary values of Hue city.