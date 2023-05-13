Athletes win more gold medals for Vietnam at SEA Games 32

Phan The Gia Hien outclassed all other competitors in the men's aerobic individual. His performance was awarded 19.450 points to take the top podium at the National Olympic Complex: Marquee.



Chanokpon Jiumsukjai of Thailand took silver with 18.433 points while Has Sokhon of Cambodia earned bronze with 18.100.



Hien’s teammate Tran Ha Vi also had an outstanding performance in the women's aerobic individual to take the second gold of the day.



She earned 18.366 points, leaving behind Thai Chawisa Intakul (17.716 points) and Charmaine Estaras Dolar of the Philippines (17.300 points).



The team completed their title hat trick minutes later.



Hoang Gia Thanh Bao, Le Hoang Phong and Nguyen Che Thanh won the trio event with 19.267 points.



Thailand and Cambodia were second and third, respectively.



In cycling, Asian champion Nguyen Thi That triumphed in the women's road race mass star event.



She defended her title in a time of 2 hours 48.39min over a distance of 100.4km.



Jutatip Maneenphan of Thailand came second, followed by Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir of Malaysia.



In billiards, Vietnam will have one gold and one silver in the women's 1-cushion carom after Le Thi Ngoc Hue and Phung Kien Tuong set up an all-Vietnamese final. They will compete in the evening.



Meanwhile, weightlifter Lai Gia Thanh pocketed the 6th gold medal for Vietnam on May 13 – the 8th official competing day of SEA Games 32 - after winning in the men’s 55kg category. He succeeded with a snatch of 121kg, and clean and jerk of 140kg.



Head of the Vietnam sports delegation Dang Ha Viet on May 13 organised a press conference to brief about the delegation's achievement at SEA Games 32.



After seven official days of competition, Vietnamese athletes secured 71 golds, 69 silvers and 78 bronzes. They team rank top in the medal tally.



Among medals, 28 golds, 31 silvers and 27 bronzes are from Olympics sports. Athletes set up four Games records.



Swimmer Pham Thanh Bao made a double in the men's 100m (1min 1.17sec) and 200m (2:11.45) breaststroke events.



The two other went to finswimmers in the men's 4x200m surface relay (5:50.03) and women's 4x200m surface relay (6:19.69).



The two teams that made Vietnam history when winning their first-ever gold medals were golf and 3x3 basketball.



Despite the No 1 place in the ranking, some Vietnamese team did not meet their target, winning less golds than expected.



The athletics team earned 12 golds, four less than the target. Swimmers and vovinam fighters missed one each.



Viet points out several reasons including the constant changes of competition schedule, leading to our athletes' poor fitness for the next events.



Vietnam expects to earn 30-40 additional gold medals in the remaining days of the Games, he said./.