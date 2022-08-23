Making news
Association brings together Vietnamese youths, intellectuals in US
Themed “10 years and beyond”, the three-day programme featured an array of activities, including a startup competition, a vocational workshop, football matches and art performances.
At a recent gala, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung congratulated the association on its achievements, especially in connecting Vietnamese youths and intellectuals in the US together who have served as a bridge promoting Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership.
The association was founded on June 1, 2013, and became a registered non-profit organisation in Massachusetts state on March 3, 2014.
It now groups more than 35,000 members throughout the US./.