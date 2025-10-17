Asian Rowing Championships 2025 open in Hai Phong

Asian Rowing Championships 2025 kick off in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)

The 2025 Asian Rowing Championships kicked off on October 17 at the Hai Phong Rowing Training Centre, the region’s largest rowing event organised by the Asian Rowing Federation (ARF) with Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities.

Running from October 16–19, the competition saw 668 athletes and coaches from 18 countries and territories, including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Singapore, among others, competing in 20 men’s and women’s events.

Tran Thi Hoang Mai, Director of the Hai Phong Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said hosting the tournament affirms Vietnam’s capacity to organise international events and supports athlete preparation for upcoming SEA Games, ASIAD, and Olympic qualifiers.

Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet from the Department of Sports and Physical Training said the tournament not only reflects national pride but also marks an important milestone in Vietnam’s sports integration, offering a chance to improve professional performance and showcase the country as a dynamic and responsible member of the Asian sports community.

ARF President Chen Chunxin commended Vietnam’s strong sports development, particularly in rowing. He praised the Hai Phong Rowing Training Centre’s modern facilities and ideal water conditions for international competitions, and expressed appreciation for the city’s hospitality and professionalism.

Chen affirmed that the ARF’s decision to select Vietnam as host demonstrates confidence in the nation’s organisational capacity and commitment to advancing regional sports./.