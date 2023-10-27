Asian Para Games 2023: Another silver for Vietnam in swimming

Competing in the final of the women's 50m butterfly S5 event, Hang finished second, clocking 42.81 seconds, to earn the silver medal – her second at the tournament after a bronze in the women's 100m freestyle S7 event. Japan's Nishida An claimed the top spot with 38.23 seconds.



The same day, Hang's teammate Le Tien Dat pocketed the first gold medal for the Vietnamese squad in the men's 100m breaststroke SB5 event.



Vietnam's sport delegation to the 2023 Asian Para Games comprises 71 members, including 48 athletes who compete in seven sports of track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton, and Taekwondo./.