ASIAD 2023: Wushu, taekwondo athletes bring home bronze medals

Wushu and taekwondo athletes on September 27 secured two bronze medals at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China’s Zhejiang province.



One of the medals was claimed by wushu artist Duong Thuy Vi, which was also her third ASIAD medal, following a gold in 2014 and another bronze in 2018.



Meanwhile, taekwondo fighter Bac Thi Khiem won the other bronze in the women’s 67kg category.



Vietnam athletes aim to achieve 2-5 gold medals at ASIAD 19 which is close to its achievement at the ASIAD 18 in Indonesia in 2018, which is the most successful Asian Games of Vietnamese sports to date with five golds in women's rowing, athletics, women’s long jump, men's pencak silat, and women’s 400m hurdles./.