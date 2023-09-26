ASIAD 2023: Vietnam secure six medals in two competition days

On September 25 alone, Vietnamese athletes brought home first silver and three bronze medals.



Shooter Ngo Hu Vuong excellently finished second in the men’s 10m air rifle target category with 571 points, surpassing his own achievements in the previous ASIAD which took place in Indonesia when he bagged a bronze medal.



Dwi Putra of Indonesia won the gold medal in this category with 578 points while Jeong You Jin of the Republic of Korea took the bronze medal after defeating Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Tuan Anh in the shoot-off round.



Vietnamese rowers pocketed two bronze medals in the women's quadruple sculls category and the women's eight event, while Taekwondo fighters earned the third bronze medal in the mixed gender team’s event.



On the same day, Vietnamese gymnastics secured five spots in the final, hoping to earn more medals for the Vietnamese sports delegation.



Meanwhile, the Vietnamese women's national team landed a convincing 6-1 victory over their Bangladeshi rival in their group stage match. This result gives Vietnam a significant advantage in the race to earn a ticket to the quarterfinals./.