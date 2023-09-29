ASIAD 2023: Vietnam has gold, silver on September 28

As of 8:45 PM on September 28, the Vietnamese delegation ranked 15th in the tally with one gold, two silvers and 11 bronzes.

The first gold for Vietnam at ASIAD 2023 was gained by shooter Pham Quang Huy in the men's individual 10m air pistol event.

Huy, along with Lai Cong Minh and Phan Cong Minh, also secured bronzes in the men's team 10m air pistol event.

Later, gymnast Nguyen Van Khanh Phong earned a silver in the hanging ring category with a score of 14.600, which was also the first one for Vietnam’s gymnastic team in the tournament since Phan Thi Ha Thanh's achievement in the balance beam event in 2014.

In the men's 800m freestyle swimming event the same day, swimmer Huy Hoang secured the third place in the final and earned Vietnam's first swimming medal with 7m51.44s. This achievement also helped Hoang meet the Olympic A standard (7 minutes 51.65 seconds), earning him a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.



In the women's football tournament, the Vietnamese team failed to withstand the strength of Japan in the final match of the group stage. A heavy 0-7 loss led to their early elimination from the tournament./.