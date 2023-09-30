ASIAD 2023: Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang wins another bronze medal

The 23-year-old swimmer finished third in a time of 3 minutes 49.16 seconds in the men's 400m freestyle event.



The gold came to Kim Woomin from the Republic of Korea in a time of 3 minutes 44.36 seconds, while the silver medal was carried off by Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle in a time of 3 minutes 48.81 seconds.



On September 28, Hoang won a bronze medal in the men's 800m freestyle event in a time of 7m 51.44sec, 1.1sec, faster than the Olympic A standard./.