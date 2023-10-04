ASIAD 19: Women's sepak takraw team bring second gold medal to Vietnam

The first set of the final match witnessed a fierce competition for scores, with Indonesia leading right from the beginning of the game. It concluded with Indonesia’s winning 21-18.



After the defeat in the first set, coach Tran Thi Vui and her players revived their spirit and confidence, resulting in better performance in the second set. When Vietnam led 20-18, Tran Thi Ngoc Yen made the decisive score for Vietnam, securing a victory.



The results made the last set more intense with both team playing to their best and competing point to point. After leading 13-9, Vietnamese players grew more excited, while their Indonesian rivals were under great pressure.



Tran Thi Ngoc Yen once again scored the decisive point for Vietnam to win the third set. With the victory of 2-1, the team snatched the gold.



Earlier on September 28, shooter Pham Quang Huy won the first gold medal for Vietnam./.