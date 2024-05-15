Making news
Asia Park to become entertainment paradise with high-class shows in Da Nang this summer
This June, Asia Park will heat up the coastal city of Da Nang with a series of special shows which will appear for the first time in the central region, and promise to bring visitors jubilant and brilliant parties throughout the summer.
Symphony of River – An epic symphony between performance art, adventure sports and fireworks
Appearing for the first time in Da Nang with the theme "Symphony of River", this show is a unique harmony between adventure sports and music, lights and dances on the water and fireworks. In addition to the beautiful, elaborately choreographed and artistically rich performances, the show uses the world's leading advanced technologies, bringing a series of eye-catching performances like in Hollywood blockbuster movies.
The Symphony of River will take place at Asia Park with two shows during the day and at night, starting from June 10. The daytime show has a duration of 15 minutes, from 5:00 pm every day, with the ticket price of 200,000 VND (7.86 USD), free for children under 1m tall.
Visitors can also choose the daily 9pm show. During the 25-minute programme, it will bring a skillful and ingenious harmony between underwater art performances, extreme sports Jetski and Flyboard combined with fireworks displays. The show was performed by director Tuan Le – the author of the plays Lang Toi, A O, Teh Dar, and H2O which has 30 years of experience organising over 3,500 Jetski events, fireworks, and 2,100 Flyboard shows across the world. In particular, H2O has been present in blockbuster movies such as Bond, Mission Impossible, and Bay Watch.
With the brilliant nightly fireworks displays of the Jetski Night Show, Da Nang will become a fireworks paradise, contributing to increasing tourists’ experience of the bustling, vibrant festive atmosphere in the central region this summer. The evening show has the ticket price of 500,000 VND and is completely free for children under 1m tall.
In addition, visitors can also choose a Combo ticket including one buffet and one Symphony of River ticket to fully experience the entertainment journey at Asia Park. For daytime shows, the combo costs 400,000 VND/adult, and 300,000 VND/child. For night shows, it costs 650,000 VND/adult and 550,000 VND/child.
Especially from June 10 to September 3, 2024, Vietnamese tourists can choose Combo All in One (including one night show ticket, one Ba Na cable car ticket and one buffet lunch at Ba Na) with the price of 1,400,000 VND/adult and 1,150,000 VND/child. At weekends or on holidays, ticket prices for Vietnamese tourists will be surcharged 50,000 VND/combo.
For international tourists, from June 10 to August 31, the combo cost will be 1,750,000 VND/adult and 1,450,000 VND/child. From September 1 - September 30, the ticket price for international tourists will decrease by 50,000 VND/combo.
With a stage that can accommodate up to 4,000 seats, the Symphony of River will be a destination that tourists cannot miss when visiting the city by the Han River.
Vietnamese Puppet show portrays the quintessence of Vietnamese culture
Officially unveiled at Asia Park from June 1, the Vietnamese Puppet show will lead the audience in the discovery of the flow of the Vietnamese culture through elaborately staged performances from screenplays and props to costumes.
The show is performed by the Vietnam Puppet Theatre artists every day, with two sessions at 7:15pm and 8:15pm at the Marina stage of the Au O Theatre with a capacity of about 600 seats. There will be two prices - 120,000 VND for visitors who buy show tickets or Combo show tickets and 150,000 VND for those who buy individual tickets (free for children under 1m tall).
Through familiar folk stories integrated with contemporary elements combined with the rich symbolic artistic language of Land Puppet and Water Puppet, the show depicts the beauty of the country and its people truthfully and vividly through performances such as Song long hi thuy, Duyen dang quai thao, Hat xa thuong, Ke chuyen ngay mua, and Vu dieu tam linh.
Crystallising the long-standing traditional values of Vietnamese puppetry, especially Water Puppet with over 1,000 years of age, the Vietnamese Puppet show promises to be a colourful cultural highlight at Asia Park.
Exciting and full-of-artistry performances
An indispensable flavour of this year's vibrant summer party at Asia Park is music performances and street dances that bring the breath of life for visitors to immerse themselves in emotions every minute and between shows.
In addition to new shows, the summer at Asia Park will also boom with a series of indoor and outdoor entertainment games such as Sun Wheel - Top 10 tallest wheels in the world; Queen Cobra - The largest hang glider in Vietnam; Flying Kirins - Pirate ship conquering the ocean; and Festival Carousel – Funfair with Ferris wheel.
With continuous shows taking place every day from morning to night, Asia Park promises to bring endless fun to visitors and become the No.1 entertainment centre in Da Nang this summer./.