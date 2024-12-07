Asia constitutes 80% of foreign arrivals in Vietnam

Foreign visitors to Binh Tay market in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 80% of foreign arrivals in Vietnam so far this year hailed from Asia, with a significant 60% coming from the Republic of Korea (RoK), China, Taiwan (China), and Japan, reported the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism on December 6.

About 1.7 million foreigners came to Vietnam in November, marking a 20.5% month-on-month and 38.8% annual increase, turning November into the most successful month for tourism this year.

Over the first 11 months, Vietnam welcomed more than 15.8 million foreign tourists, reflecting an impressive 41% annual growth. The RoK topped the list with 4.1 million visitors, accounting for 26.1% of total foreign arrivals. China followed closely with 3.3 million visitors (21.2%), while Taiwan (China) recorded 1.1 million. Other key markets included the US (706,000), Japan (656,000), India, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, and Thailand.

These figures underscore the pivotal role of Northeast Asian markets in driving Vietnam's international tourism growth. Southeast Asian markets also showed promising performance, with notable increases from Indonesia (up 78.3%), the Philippines (69.8%), Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

European markets likewise saw significant growth in visitors to Vietnam, including the UK (up 20.4%), France (30.5%), Germany (24.1%), Italy (57.4%), Spain (23.8%), Russia (82.4%), Denmark (20.2%), Norway (17.8%), and Sweden (25.2%). This growth can be attributed to Vietnam’s policy of granting unilateral visa exemptions to nationals from these countries, allowing them to stay in Vietnam for up to 45 days, a measure introduced on August 15, 2023.

According to the General Statistics Office, nearly 13.4 million foreigners arrived by air, accounting for 84.5% of the total and marking a 36.4% annual rise. Over 2.2 million visitors entered Vietnam by land, representing a 67.4% growth, while 221,000 others arrived by sea.

Tourism revenue for the first 11 months is estimated at 57.5 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD), reflecting a 17.3% hike compared to the same period last year. This success is attributed to local tourism promotion efforts that have been in full swing since early this year.

Adding to the momentum, the Ha Long International Cruise Port welcomed over 2,800 foreign passengers aboard the 5-star luxury cruiser Celebrity Solstice on December 6. The following day, a group of elite French tourists is set to explore the breathtaking Ha Long Bay and the vibrant city of Hanoi. With this, Vietnam's tourism sector is on track to meet its 2024 target of welcoming some 17 - 18 million foreigners./.