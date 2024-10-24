ASEAN’s goods, culinary culture promoted in Europe

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) launched an "ASEAN Food Corner" on October 22, aiming to promote the culinary culture and introduce goods from ASEAN countries to consumers in the Czech Republic and Europe at large.

The event was organised under an initiative of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic which currently holds the ACP presidency.

In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam emphasised that ASEAN is a united community in diversity, with culinary culture and world-famous distinctive products.

ASEAN Food Corner serves as a platform for promoting products of ASEAN member countries and providing them with a broad access to the Czech market as well as the European Union (EU), he said.

Ambassadors of ASEAN countries in the Czech Republic praised the Vietnamese Embassy's initiative, highlighting the leading role of Vietnamese businesses.

According to Thai Ambassador Suwat Kaewsook, there remains great potential for ASEAN’s goods to enter the Czech and European markets, especially in the context that the bloc and the EU are promoting negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Indonesian Ambassador Kenny D. Ekaningsih said he hopes the event will be maintained regularly.

Meanwhile, Philippine Ambassador Eduardo R. Menez stated that the realisation of the initiative is a success for the ACP, which is even more significant as the community of people from ASEAN countries in the Czech Republic continues to grow./.