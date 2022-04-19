This is the second special summit since 2016 and the first in-person engagement for ASEAN and US leaders since 2017, Cambodia said in a statement.



ASEAN leaders and President Joe Biden will discuss ways and means to intensify cooperation in various areas, including COVID-19 response and global health security, climate change, sustainable development, maritime cooperation, human capital development, education and people-to-people ties, as well as connectivity and economic engagement.



They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern.



During this historic meeting, the leaders of ASEAN and the US will chart the future direction of ASEAN-US relations and seek to further enhance the strategic partnership for mutual benefits of the people of ASEAN and the US.



The special summit will also reiterate the shared commitment to uphold ASEAN's centrality and unity through the existing ASEAN-led mechanisms, as well as to foster mutual trust and confidence to maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region./