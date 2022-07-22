ASEAN to continue assisting resolution of crisis in Myanmar: special envoy

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, who is also the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, has reaffirmed his commitment to continue assistance to address the crisis in Myanmar.



Cambodia's news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) reported on July 21 that Sokhonn vowed to make efforts to facilitate constructive dialogue, promote trust and seek more humanitarian aid and vaccines for people in Myanmar.



ASEAN can act as a neutral bridge between parties involved in the conflict, he said at an online conference with the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, adding that it will require time, understanding and strategic patience.



The special envoy said his first working visit to Myanmar in March 2022 helped him better understand the field situation, and solve many challenges related to the provision of humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.



The second visits to Myanmar helped him take appropriate actions and steps to bring progress on the three priorities in implementing the “5-point consensus on the situation in Myanmar, including ending or reducing violence; providing humanitarian aid to those in difficult circumstances without discrimination; and creating a favourable environment for inclusive dialogue and political trust among all relevant parties./.