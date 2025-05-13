Making news
ASEAN Secretary-General urges stronger ties with external partners to address global trade challenges
ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn has called for deeper cooperation between Southeast Asia and New Zealand in the face of escalating global trade tensions and shifting power dynamics.
In a special address at the University of Auckland to mark five decades of the ASEAN – New Zealand partnership, he warned that the international system is undergoing profound transformation, citing increasing protectionism, tariff disputes among major economies, and a weakening commitment to open trade.
He cited that recent tariff escalations by major economies have sent shockwaves across global supply chains and financial markets. The world is facing intensifying geopolitical tensions, accelerating climate change, disruptive technological shifts, and major realignments in global governance.
In response to these developments, Kao said strong partnerships based on shared principles, common interests, mutual respect, and collaboration are essential, pointing to the ASEAN – New Zealand relationship as a good example.
Referring to recent trade policy announcements by the US, the Secretary-General noted that ASEAN's deep integration into global supply chains makes it particularly vulnerable to external economic shocks. He urged New Zealand and ASEAN to work closely to ensure that shifting trade dynamics do not undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system both sides support.
Kao explained that at a special meeting recently, the ASEAN economic ministers reaffirmed their commitment to engage in frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade concerns. Rather than retaliate, the bloc chooses restraint by demonstrating is dedication to an open, predictable, and rules-based global trade order, he added.
Kao also announced that the bloc will adopt the ASEAN Vision 2015 at upcoming summit in Kuala Lumpur this May, marking the first 20-year vision for the region's community building agenda supported by the four strategic plans of political-security, economic, socio-cultural, and connectivity.
This vision envisions ASEAN as a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-oriented region amidst existing and future megatrends. It positions ASEAN as the epicentre of growth in the Indo-Pacific, he added.
Kao is currently leading an ASEAN Secretariat delegation on a working visit to Auckland and Wellington from May 12 to 14 at the invitation of the New Zealand Government./.