ASEAN remains China’s biggest trading partner
ASEAN remained China's largest trade partner, with bilateral trade volume reaching 3.92 trillion CNY (546.6 billion USD) in the first seven months, up 10.5% from a year ago, according to statistics by the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC).
Of the sum, China’s exports to ASEAN stood at 2.36 trillion CNY, up 13.7% year-on-year, the agency said.
China has been ASEAN's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, while ASEAN has risen to become China's largest trade partner for four years in a row.
Last year, the two-year trade revenue accounted for 15.4% of China’s international trade value, and the number was 15.8% in the seven months.
Among the 10 ASEAN member countries, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia were China’s top trade partners, with turnover up 24.1%, 13.7%, and 4.1% respectively in the reviewed period./.