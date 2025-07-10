ASEAN remains a beacon of peace amid growing global uncertainties: Vietnamese official

At the signing ceremony of the instrument of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Coopetition in Southeast Asia (TAC) by Algeria and Uruguay . (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN plays a role as a "beacon of peace" and a model regional organisation for dialogue, cooperation, and the peaceful settlement of differences, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son stated at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat within the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-58) in Malaysia on July 9.

In his remarks, Son shared views of other countries regarding the recent rapid and volatile developments in the international landscape, highlighting that peace and security are facing serious challenges, continued conflicts and tensions, as well as the increasingly alarming acts of using or threatening to use force, especially those targeting civilian and nuclear infrastructure facilities.

He affirmed that the spirit of family unity, community solidarity and close neighbourliness, along with the solid foundation of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law, has made ASEAN successful over the past decades.

These achievements should be carried forward, especially in the process of realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, he stressed.

ASEAN needs to continue strengthening its capacity for strategic resilience and self-reliance, while proactively promoting relations with partners, contributing to maintaining strategic balance in the region while expanding cooperation in responding to common challenges, Son stressed.

He also suggested the bloc promote its centrality in shaping and leading regional processes, improving the operational efficiency of existing mechanisms, including making use of the role of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) in Jakarta.

Appreciating Malaysia's role as ASEAN Chair, Son affirmed that Vietnam will continue to contribute actively to fostering consensus and a unified voice within ASEAN on regional and international issues.

On the sidelines of AMM-58, Son meets with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, he said Vietnam stands ready to support the recovery and reconstruction process, proposing that ASEAN study a new approach and develop a plan to implement the five-point Consensus with specific goals, a clear roadmap and feasible steps.

For the East Sea, Son showed concern over recent situations, stressing that ASEAN should maintain its principled stance; uphold international law, particularly the the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); promote dialogue; exercise restraint; build trust, and seek peaceful solutions to disputes.

Vietnam remains committed to working closely with other countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the East Sea, and push for the early finalisation of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) that is in line with international law and UNCLOS 1982.

The Retreat focused on reviewing and setting directions for ASEAN’s external relations and discussing regional and international issues of common concern.

Participants noted positive progress in cooperation between ASEAN and its partners, and agreed that future action plans should be closely aligned with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the bloc’s cooperation strategies.

The same day afternoon, Son and ASEAN foreign ministers attended the signing ceremony marking Uruguay and Algeria’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), bringing the total number of signatories to 57.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings with partner countries within the framework of ASEAN+1 and ASEAN+3 are scheduled to take place on July 10.

On the sidelines of AMM-58, Son had a meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro.

The Vietnamese official affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to work closely with the Philippines to effectively implement bilateral agreements, for the mutual benefit of the two peoples and the shared goal of building a peaceful, stable, resilient, and sustainable region.

For her part, Lazaro affirmed that the Philippines attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Vietnam.

The two sides highlighted positive developments in the Vietnam–Philippines strategic partnership in recent times, underscoring the importance of maintaining high-level visits and exchanges, as well as promoting the effectiveness of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

They agreed to further strengthen collaboration in key areas such as defence - security, trade, maritime cooperation, education - training, and people-to-people interactions.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and reaffirmed their commitment to continued close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, including the UN and ASEAN, for peace and stability in the region./.