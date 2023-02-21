ASEAN Prize 2023 launched





Known as Southeast Asia’s regional premier award, ASEAN Prize confers its annual accolade to individuals and organisations based in ASEAN as a recognition of significant contributions that aid in ASEAN Community-building.



Now on its sixth edition, ASEAN Prize continues to honour persons and organisations whose determination and perseverance have progressively driven the region towards harmony and sustainable development while, at the same time, forging a stronger ASEAN identity.



Candidates who fulfils at least one of the following actions are strongly encouraged to submit their application, including outstanding collaboration between ASEAN member states (AMSs) and between ASEAN and the world, outstanding people-to-people engagement among the AMSs, outstanding economic integration and promotion of standards between the AMSs or other outstanding contributions to ASEAN Community Building.

Self-nominations will not be considered. The call for nomination is open from 20 February to 28 April 2023.

Following the nominations, the jury consisting of former Secretaries-General of ASEAN will convene to select one nominee who merits the Prize.

As in past years, the awardees for ASEAN Prize 2023 will receive the trophy and a monetary prize of 20,000 USD sponsored by Temasek Foundation of Singapore and Yayasan Hasanah of Malaysia.



ASEAN Prize has been awarded to three individuals and two organisations since it was launched in 2018. Last year, Iqbal Damit, a youth leader and community advocate from Brunei, was awarded the ASEAN Prize 2022 for championing humanitarian ground operations for marginalised and displaced persons across and beyond the region./.