ASEAN Para Games 2022: Vietnamese chess team tops medal tally
Notably, the team won a half of this category’s total gold medals.
In addition, as of the end of the day, the Vietnamese chess team topped the medal tally, with 10 golds, much higher than the target of three gold medals set for this Games.
They were followed by the Philippines with eight golds, and host Indonesia with six golds.
According to head coach Le Hien Thuc, Vietnamese players can win more gold medals in the final round of the blitz chess category on August 5, with a total of 12 sets of medals to be awarded./.