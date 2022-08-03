Making news
ASEAN Para Games 2022: Bumper harvest for Vietnam
The Vietnamese swimming, athletic and weightlifting athletes had an excellent competition day, setting three new records.
Swimmers Vo Huynh Anh Khoa, Tran Quoc Phi, Vi Thi Hang, and Vo Thanh Tung grabbed their golds for their outstanding performances in the men’s 400m freestyle S8; men’s 100m breaststroke S13; women’s 100m freestyle S7; and men’s 50m backstroke S5 events, respectively.
Meanwhile, in the women’s 400m freestyle S8 event, Le Thi Dung won another gold medal, clocking 5 minutes 59.97 seconds, breaking the games’ previous record of 7 minutes 24.1 seconds. She later earned one more gold medal in the women’s 100m freestyle S8.
The swimming squad also obtained four silver and five bronze medals on the day.
In weightlifting, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan and Dang Thi Phuong Linh of Vietnam each brought home a gold medal after completing the 50kg and 55kg categories with the weights of 104kg and 101kg, respectively. Both performances respectively broke the past records of 103kg and 100kg.
Meanwhile, in the 61kg category, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy won a silver medal with a weight of 84 kg.
Vietnamese athletics, meanwhile, saw their efforts turning into four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.
The remaining four bronze medals of the day were captured by the table tennis team.
Taking place from July 30 to August 6 in Surakarta city, the APG 2022 features 14 sports with 907 competition events, and 1,286 athletes.
The Vietnamese delegation comprises 153 members, including 18 coaches and 120 athletes who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery. The country strives to be in the leading group of the Games, targeting 35-40 gold medals
At the previous ASEAN Para Games in 2017, Vietnam won 40 gold, 61 silver, and 60 bronze medals, finishing 4th in the overall medal tally./.