ASEAN Para Games 13: Gold rush for Vietnam’s swimming team

Vietnam’s swimmers delivered a series of stunning breakthroughs, capturing four individual gold medals at the ASEAN Para Games 13 on January 25.



In the men’s 50m breaststroke SB11 event, Nguyen Van Hanh touched home first to claim a gold medal with a time of 36.37 seconds.





Vi Thi Hang claims her fourth gold of the Games after finishing first in the women’s S7 freestyle, clocking 37.75 seconds. Photo: VNA

In the men’s 50m breaststroke S8 event, Vo Huynh Anh Khoa shone once again, winning gold in 34.73 seconds. Ho Van Dao claimed bronze in the same event with a time of 39.42 seconds.



Earlier the same day, Khoa also finished second in the men’s 100m freestyle S8 event, clocking 1 minute 5.20 seconds to take silver.



Vietnam’s female para-athletes also made a significant contribution to the overall medal haul. Swimmer Vi Thi Hang claimed her fourth gold of the Games after finishing first in the women’s S7 freestyle, clocking 37.75 seconds.

In the women’s 50m breaststroke SB4–SB5 event, Trinh Thi Bich Nhu added another gold to the team’s tally with a time of 54.54 seconds. The bronze in the same event went to Nguyen Thi Sari, who clocked 1 minute 8.92 seconds./.

