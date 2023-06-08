ASEAN Para Games 12: Vietnamese swimmers continue to shine

Danh Hoa brought home one gold in men’s 100-metre freestyle S4 event and set a new record of the ASEAN Para Games with 1 minute and 36.23 seconds. He has become one of the athletes with the highest individual achievements in the Vietnamese swimming team, with four gold medals and three new records.

In the 50m freestyle S8 event, Pham Thanh Dat took home one silver, while Tran Van Mom won one bronze in the 100m freestyle S3 event.

Meanwhile, in the women's events, Trinh Thi Bich Nhu broke her own record of 1 minute and 25 seconds to set a new one of 1 minute and 23.77 seconds, earning one more gold medal for the Vietnamese team. Currently she has the highest achievement in swimming at the games with a total of five gold medals and three new records.

On the same day, athletes of the Vietnamese chess team also entered the final day of competition in the Blitz chess category. So far, they have won 18 medals, including five gold, seven silver and six bronze, ranking third in the medal tally.

Vietnamese weightlifters successfully completed the set targets with 10 gold medals won at the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

After the games, the team will participate in the World Championships in Dubai in August and prepare for the ASIAN Para Games in Hangzhou, China, in October this year./.